Red Bull man

From Sunday evening Max Verstappen has become the most successful driver in the history of Red Bull. Not yet the most titled, given the four titles won by Sebastian Vettel between 2010 and 2013, but the feeling is that it’s only a matter of time before this statistical primacy also falls into the hands of the Hasselt phenomenon. In the meantime, the third world championship crown, after just six races out of the 22 scheduled this year, seems ready for him. In fact, with the victory in Monaco the #1 led to He is 39 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez in the championship.

Unstoppable

To give an idea of ​​the state of form shown by Verstappen in the last year just think that starting from the 2022 French GP, in the last 17 races, Verstappen has triumphed on 13 occasions. In two he finished second and in the remaining two he did not get on the podium. An absolute dominion that the idol of the orange crowds is exercising at not even 26 years of age. His harmony with the Red Bull team and the technical superiority shown by the Milton Keynes team – together with Verstappen’s talent, which now seems almost incapable of making mistakes, especially in the race – are indications that suggest that this sequence of triumphs could last much longer.

Five more seasons ahead

Verstappen has a valid contract with the team directed by Christian Horner until the end of the 2028 season. On more than one occasion, the son of Jos Verstappen has clearly said of not wanting to compete in F1 until age 40 and not to be interested in hoarding records. However, his young age could still allow him to rewrite the F1 book of records. Anyone who firmly believes in the idea that Verstappen can become the strongest driver ever – at least in terms of figures – is Gerhard Berger.

Berger’s Thought

“I am convinced that Max can break all existing Formula 1 records, including Hamilton’s 103 wins – declared the former McLaren, Ferrari and Benetton driver to the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung – now that the numbers don’t interest him, but he will change his mind in the future”. Verstappen is currently already the sixth winningest driver in F1 historytwo triumphs away from Ayrton Senna’s 41 victories.