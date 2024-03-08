Qualifying news

Once again it is Max Verstappen to sign the fastest lap in qualifying, conquering pole position with a record time in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which starts tomorrow. On the Jeddah track the Dutch champion blew away the competition, over three tenths ahead of the first of his pursuers, who once again proved to be Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver managed to avoid an all-Red Bull front row by placing himself in front of the second RB20 Sergio Perez. Fourth position and second row for an excellent result Fernando Alonso, best among the Mercedes powered ones. However, the silver arrows of Russell and Hamilton were disappointing, even forced into the fourth row and also beaten by the McLarens of Norris and Piastri, both in the third row. Khalil Beshir interviewed the top three finishers.

The words of the top-3

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull): “Today was a great day. We managed to improve the car overnight and this gave me confidence to attack the corners at high speed. Here having confidence makes all the difference in pushing yourself to the limit. I felt comfortable in the car and it's really crazy when you go fast here in qualifying. I'm very happy with my first lap in Q3. The second one didn't satisfy me in the same way, but we still had fun and pole was achieved. The car performed very well. There have been crazy races here in the past. The track is difficult, there are many straights and overtaking possibilities”.

Charles Leclerc (2nd, Ferrari): “Two rounds of preparation? We tried something different, but it didn't work. On the second lap I put everything together and I think it was the best the car could give today. We are a little further behind than we hoped in qualifying, but the race is tomorrow. I hope there can be a positive surprise, to be able to challenge the Red Bulls. We have certainly taken a step forward, we have confidence in the long runs. Bearman? First of all I hope that Carlos can return soon. Ollie did a fantastic job. Doing only FP3 he immediately got into the rhythm and found himself at ease with the car. I'm happy for him, it went well, it's a special day. It will be his first race and I hope that tomorrow we can both have a great race and get good points for the team”.

Sergio Perez (3rd, Red Bull): “I wasn't able to improve much on the last lap. I think that's why we missed the front row. Max did an amazing lap, it wasn't possible to catch him, but I could take the front row. We are still fighting, everything is possible. It will be an interesting race tomorrow, with lots of action. The machines close to us are all similar in terms of values. It will be a lot of fun.”.