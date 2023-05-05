Newey still in Red Bull

In the short break between the Azerbaijan and Miami Grands Prix, Red Bull had the opportunity to announce the continuation of the stay of Adrian Newey in Milton Keynes. The first to communicate the contract renewal of the British engineer was the director of Red Bull, Helmut Marko, who underlined to Auto Bild that the designer’s career will end in Red Bull, without specifying which year will be in which Newey’s experience in F1 will end definitively.

The whole team is enthusiastic

The news was obviously greeted with great enthusiasm not only by the fans of the Anglo-Austrian team, but also and above all by all the members of the team, starting with Team Principal Christian Horner. Red Bull, which has started 2023 as the reigning constructors’ world champion, has also risen to the top of the world in the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen, author of two consecutive titles won. On the eve of the Miami GP, the Dutchman also had the opportunity to comment on Newey’s contract extension, expressing all his happiness.

Verstappen’s joy

“I am very happy, of course, that Adrian is staying – he told the media – but this applies to all team members. I mean, when you’re doing very well you always want to try to keep the whole group together, and this will remain the team’s goal in the future as well.”.

A unique career

Joining the team in 2006, Newey is universally recognized as one of the greatest Formula 1 designers ever, if not the best of all time in this category. After the first steps with the team Fittipaldi in the early 1980s, Newey subsequently collaborated with the Marchbefore making the real leap in quality with the Williams in 1991. In the second half of the 90s, the engineer then moved on to McLaren, before finally landing in Red Bull. Over his long career, Newey contributed 11 constructors’ and 12 drivers’ championshipsto which are added two successes in IndyCar and two successes in the Indianapolis 500.