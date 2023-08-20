The return of number #1

“I will race with number #1”. Max Verstappen as soon as he finally achieved the world title in F1 in 2021 in his seventh season as a Circus driver, he brought the number #1 back to the track, never adopted for example by Lewis Hamilton who has always remained faithful to the #44 (Nico Rosberg retired at end of 2016 after winning the world title). “Give me a car no more than two tenths behind Mercedes and I’ll beat Lewis Hamilton”the Dutchman used to repeat who in 2021 hit the big target to then dominate the 2022 championship, a domination that is even clearer in this 2023.

By adopting the number #1, Verstappen wanted to underline his status as the best driver on the starting grid, a ‘position’ now testified by the rankings, but which had been such within the Dutch since his debut in 2015 with Toro Rosso. “A driver must always be convinced of his own abilities – said the Red Bull driver interviewed by the Dutch magazine De Telegraph – otherwise you will never succeed. Even if you are not the best driver, you still need to radiate this concept to those around you and think this about yourself. For example, I would never admit that I’m not the best in the paddock“.

There was obviously no shortage of ’empty steps’ in the career of the 1997 class, the youngest to make his debut in F1 when he wasn’t even of age and the youngest to win a Grand Prix in Barcelona in 2016 on his debut behind the wheel of Red Bull. One of the most difficult moments for Verstappen was the beginning of 2018a season in which instead Daniel Ricciardo was practically perfect in the first rounds of the championship.

“I’ve never asked myself the question of whether I thought I was as good as I thought I was, but there are some unfortunate moments when maybe you force yourself a little more – he added – that was the case at the beginning of 2018. I remember well when I hit the ‘reset’ button after the Monaco Grand Prix. I figured it was time to ‘throw it all away’ and start over. Already from the next race in Canada things went much better. At that moment all the questions about my riding style made me furious and I often replied stupidly to stupid questions”. In 2018 Ricciardo won in China and in Monaco, a race in which Verstappen finished against the wall at the Piscine in PL3, precluding himself from participating in Qualifying. Then the Australian driver did not renew with Red Bull and the Dutchman won in Austria and Mexico finishing in fourth place in the championship with a 79-point lead over Ricciardo, who had decided to leave Red Bull in the summer to join Renault, also worried from the perspective of the use of Honda power units by the Milton Keynes stable from 2019.