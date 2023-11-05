Race report

Seventeenth victory of the season for Max Verstappen In the Brazilian Grand Prix, who thanks to this success sets other new records in the history of Formula 1, such as the highest number of seasonal success percentage and the achievement of more than 500 points in his career. A spectacular race from the first to the last lap, especially as regards the fight for the podium. An incredible start at Interlagos even before the start, given the sensational exit of Charles Leclerc, against the barriers on the reconnaissance lap probably due to a plumbing problem. An episode which thus allowed Verstappen to maintain the lead more easily, but the race was however interrupted with the Red flag on the second lap due to a contact between Albon and Magnussen at the first corner. Excellent start from Norris, capable of recovering four positions, moving up to 2nd place ahead of Hamilton, with the two drivers who, taking advantage of the Aston Martins’ colorless start, thus managed to occupy the podium area. Sainz, on the other hand, did poorly, seventh before the Safety Car. At the restart the reigning champion maintained the championship lead ahead of Norris, unlike what happened with third place, with Alonso faster than his former teammate Hamilton. Over the course of the first 20 laps Perez gradually reduced the gap on the two Mercedes drivers, first overtaking Russell and then the seven-time world champion to reach fifth position. A crisis in the two Brackley cars which favored Sainz’s return, to the point that the Ferrari Spaniard moved up to sixth place just before the 40th lap. A problem that manifested itself with the Russell’s retirement with just over ten laps to go, in a race finale characterized by the exciting duel between Alonso and Perez for the podium. The Mexican, who landed in third position on the penultimate lap, however, was unable to maintain his place at the last roundwith the 42-year-old Spaniard crossing the finish line just a lead 53 thousandths on the Mexican. For the Aston Martin driver it is the first podium after the Dutch GP, as well as theeighth of the season.

1st- Max Verstappen, Red Bull

“The starts were very important today and both went very well. After that we managed to manage the tires well, especially in the middle stint we managed to create a good lead and we were very strong there. It went quite well, but with degradation you keep making corrections and you always have to stay focused, but luckily it went very well. Now I want to enjoy this race: Las Vegas will be a street circuit, it will be colder and we will see what track it will be. It’s new for everyone and it will be a GP full of surprises.”

2nd – Landro Norris, McLaren

“I feel very good and I honestly couldn’t do better. We had a good pace which was already visible yesterday, and this is the main thing. I made a great start at the beginning going from 6th to 2nd, which was a nice surprise. Yesterday’s start was also good, I worked in this aspect and it went better and I was more aggressive especially in the second part of the start. I’m happy, for the moment we have to settle for 2nd place. At the beginning, when I had a little more rubber I tried to get close to Max, but he was too strong. It was a shame, I did my race and everything went well even in difficult wind conditions, but in the end 2nd place is a good result.”

3rd – Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

“For me the final laps where Checo put pressure on me were like 30 laps. When he passed me I told myself that it was over and that the podium was no longer possible, but he braked late in turn 1. At that point I tried in turn 4, and it was phenomenal for the team. We have struggled in the last few months and especially in the last two GPs with two retirements, and this podium is for them and for everyone at the factory. We keep fighting until the last lap. We are still learning because these cars are very complex aerodynamically. We also experimented with something in view of next year, and we hope to compete again this year after this great result.”