The news of the GP

Max Verstappen he took victory in the United States Grand Prix, thus obtaining his third consecutive success on the Austin track. Today is the world champion’s 50th career success, at just 26 years of age. The Dutchman from Red Bull managed to recover from sixth position on the grid, winning a good battle – fought on the track and with strategies – against Lewis Hamilton And Lando Norriswhich brought Mercedes and McLaren to the podium respectively.

Ferrari, however, was off the podiumdespite Friday’s pole position achieved by Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque, forced by his pit wall into a totally ineffective one-stop strategy, actually finished sixth, also beaten by his teammate Carlos Sainzprotagonist of an opposite strategy with two stops, like all the first four classified and the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez. Russell, Gasly, Stroll and Tsunoda complete the points. The Japanese also took advantage of the fastest lap in the race. Jenson Button interviewed the first three.

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull)

“We started from sixth position and throughout the race I suffered a lot with the brakes. On this track there are different braking points and I didn’t have the same sensations as yesterday. This made my race significantly more difficult than usual. We came very close to the finish line. Then even with the lapped ones, when the tires are finished, everything becomes more difficult. I was struggling a lot with the brakes and I had problems with the tyres, so it was difficult to find a compromise so as not to damage them too much. 50 wins? Amazing to have gotten them here. I’m very proud. I will continue to push to win again.”

Lewis Hamilton (2nd, Mercedes)

“Congratulations to Red Bull, they have dominated all year and Max was incredible. I was taking it at the end, I was hoping there would be a few more laps. The team did a fantastic job this weekend. He worked so hard to bring the update to the fund already here. Honestly it was really difficult after the last race, for everything that is happening in the world and then for the mistake I made. I had to dig within myself to give something extra this weekend. Being back fighting at the front was very nice. I love the USA, I can’t wait to race in Las Vegas. Here I always feel loved by the people.”

Lando Norris (3rd, McLaren)

“Good step? Yes, because in the first stint I was in the lead and I was able to control it enough. I’m happy anyway, it was a good race on my part. We knew we would have difficulties with degradation but we still had a good pace. We progress from weekend to weekend. To win, however, we still need a few steps forward. Defense against Lewis? I tried, but I didn’t have enough tires. I tried, I did the best I could. I had to push but also manage the tires, it was difficult to do things at the same time. On a colder track perhaps we could have been more advantaged. However, getting on the podium is a better result than we expected on the eve of the weekend. So I’m very happy.”