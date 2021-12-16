“When we got out of the cockpit at the end of the race Lewis and I looked at each other and it was a moment in which I felt great respect between us”. Like this Max Verstappen on the stage of the FIA ​​Gala he described a moment that he will evidently never forget after having crossed the finish line in Abu Dhabi in first position, a result that made him world champion. “How do I feel? I would say well, I have achieved the goal that I had set myself in my life – began the Dutchman – I am grateful to have had the chance to fight against one of the best drivers in history like Lewis. We pushed ourselves to the limit, sometimes even further, but that’s how racing is. I can’t wait to fight with him again next year ”.

When asked to describe the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen replied: “I think if they had told me the night before I would have had a heart attack. I knew I had better tires also thanks to my team which was always perfect in making pit stops at the right time. Even if in the race we didn’t have the pace to stay with Hamilton, as practically always happened in the season finale, I never gave up and I would never have made it easier for Lewis. The Safety Car was obviously a stroke of luck, but during the championship, on the other hand, I think I had a lot of bad luck. I left to attack him, but I got a cramp in my right leg, that of the accelerator. It wasn’t easy to endure, but there was a world championship at stake. Once I crossed the line I just screamed, I don’t remember ever having so many people yelling into my earphones. I consider everything that will come now as a bonus, for sure I will still be racing several seasons in F1 together with Red Bull as I already said during the lap of honor “.