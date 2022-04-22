Two weeks after the disappointment of retiring in Melbourne, the weekend of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix opened with great satisfaction for Max Verstappenauthor of his first pole position of the season. The reigning world champion has in fact obtained the best time after a delicate final phase during Q3, characterized by the interruption of the test just under 3 minutes from the end due to the technical knockout of Valtteri Bottas.

The Red Bull driver, despite the exposure of the yellow flag in the area of ​​the track between the exit of the Variante Alta and the Rivazza, he still managed to set the fastest lap of the session despite having reduced his speed in that particular sector, thus finishing ahead of Ferrari’s rival Charles Leclerc. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1Verstappen explained the difficulties encountered during the day, expressing the utmost tranquility about his conduct during the yellow flag regime: “The day went pretty well – commented number 1 – the circumstances were quite complicated, and it’s easy to make mistakes. Luckily we stayed out of trouble; we made the right decisions about what we wanted to do, and how to prepare the laps. This was the key today. We made the right choices and I’m happy. When I saw the yellow flags I lifted my foot – has explained – so there will be no problems for that. Of course it costs you some time, but luckily the ride was fast enough. Tomorrow’s forecasts do not indicate rain, and if so we hope to understand the track better in the next PL2, given that we have not yet had the opportunity to test it in these conditions ”.