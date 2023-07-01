The Chronicle of Sprint

Max Verstappen took victory in the Sprint race of the Austrian GP. For the reigning world champion, this is the first victory in a short race in 2023, the fourth ever since this type of format has existed. The Dutchman did not spare himself at the start, when he started a battle with no holds barred with his teammate Sergio Perez. Overtaken in turn 1, Verstappen was sent almost onto the grass in the following straight, only to then sink a very hard braking on the Mexican in turn 2, regaining the first position he then kept until the checkered flag. In second place went Perez himself, who was stuck for more than half of the Sprint behind the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg. Third place for an excellent Carlos Sainz, which gives Ferrari its second ‘podium’ in a sprint this year, after the one collected by Leclerc in Azerbaijan. Stroll, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Russell also scored points. On the other hand, Charles Leclerc’s race was disastrous, arriving only 12th with the second Ferrari. Naomi Schiff interviewed the top three finishers.

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull)

“The start was bad, I had some spinning. But after I got the lead back everything was fine, I just had to manage the tyres. I knew that if it hadn’t rained doing all the laps on the intermediates would have been difficult, but we tried to hold on. Clearly the slicks were much faster, but we had so much advantage that it didn’t make sense to stop. We held on and it went well. Duel with Checo? There was a bad moment after turn 1, I found myself on the grass and the track was slippery. But we managed to keep the car on track and then we had our race”.

Sergio Perez (2nd, Red Bull)

“Good start. Then we fought with Max and that made me lose position with Nico, who was very strong in the opening laps. At first it was difficult to overcome it. Duel with Max? I tried to pass him in turn 1, then he thought I had closed him but I hadn’t seen him. Then I tried to protect myself but once I saw him there I opened the door and gave him the location. But that’s okay, we just talked about it. Even though we were first and second it was a difficult condition to keep the car on track. Once I passed Nico I just tried to manage the tires to get to the finish line. It was easy to make mistakes and many were returning to mount slicks, so I settled for second place”.

Carlos Sainz (3rd, Ferrari)

“Today there were difficult conditions. It was our first time riding intermediates and you never know what to expect from the balance on this type of track. It’s never simple. But the balance was decent, I struggled a bit in the high speed corners at the start of the race but then I was able to recover the pace. I was close enough to Checo, but the Red Bulls were quicker than us. They were quicker, then halfway through the race after passing Hulkenberg I felt more confident and the track was drying. But I couldn’t get close enough to Checo. In any case, it’s a good result, we’ll try to bring home some points tomorrow too”.