Among the special observers of the Abu Dhabi weekend there are above all the two Red Bull drivers. After the strong tensions erupted between Max Verstappen And Sergio Perez in the São Paulo GP and all the explanations that followed – provided both by those directly involved and by the top management of the Milton Keynes team – there was curiosity to understand if this time the two-time world champion would really try to help the fellow Mexican in his pursuit of second place in the Drivers’ Championship.

Verstappen, who had said verbally that he had settled all his differences with Perez, therefore made himself available to provide a tow to the pit partner in the crucial stage of qualification. In reality, from the television images, the slipstream provided by the #1 to Checo didn’t seem too obvious, but both riders confirmed that the team effort was there and it worked.

“At the start of the weekend we gave Checo the option to choose whether to stay in front or behind in qualifying, depending on whether he preferred free air or a slipstream. He chose the trail. Unfortunately we would have liked to have done it already in the first attempt – explained Verstappen to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – but my engine would not start. In the second one, which is the most important because the track improves, I managed to give him the trail because I realized that there was a need“. Perez managed in qualifying to earn the second positionbehind Verstappen but ahead of his direct rival in the championship, Charles Leclerc, who finished Q3 in third place with a couple of tenths of a gap from the Mexican.