Title won ‘in a hurry’

In a season marked by records and records improved week after week, perhaps there could be no other ending than this: Max Verstappen winning his third world title during the Sprint race. The arithmetic was a formality, given that the Dutchman from Red Bull would have been enough to pass under the checkered flag in the top six to certify a title never so deserved. Even in this case, however, the champion from Hasselt wanted to speed up the times.

Perez knocked out

It wasn’t thanks to him, but to Esteban Ocon who in an overtaking attempt flew into the gravel, also involving Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez in his exit. The withdrawal of the Mexican, the only one who theoretically had the possibility of finishing the season with more points than the number, closed the games with several rounds still to be completed during the short race.

Concentration on the race

In the frenzy of the moment, despite the entry of the Safety Car, the Red Bull pit wall preferred not to warn Verstappen of the arithmetic certainty of world championship triumph. The congratulatory message from Horner and the track engineer Lambiase arrived only after the checkered flag was displayed. However, in the press conference Verstappen revealed that he had already understood during the race that he had secured his third consecutive crown.

“Yes, I obviously saw it – he commented, implying that he had ‘peeked’ at the images from the track’s giant screens – but at that point I was concentrated on trying to win the race”. An attempt that failed thanks to the great work of Oscar Piastri, but which does not erase the joy of a championship success that has never been in question.