A jackhammer. One has the feeling, almost the certainty, that the Max Verstappen-Red Bull package is doing another sport. An impression that Lewis Hamilton also gave until 2020, with the difference that the British domination was also the result of Mercedes supremacy in the hybrid era. Hamilton and Mercedes didn’t have to unseat such a strong rival; Verstappen and Red Bull are instead parading the crown to King Lewis, who has not lost talent, quality, malice. Of course, he makes some mistakes, but in Styria he did everything he could, yet he was crushed by Super Max. These are the words of the # 33 immediately after the closing of the Styrian Grand Prix.

GP Styria 2021, order of arrival

Verstappen: “Everything worked perfectly”

“The departure was the key moment, of course. But tire management was also important. The car in the race went great with the tires and this helped us a lot to keep the lead, as Mercedes struggled harder. I had a lot of fun driving in the race, I’m delighted with how it went, from start to finish. A Formula 1 race is never easy, sometimes there is some problem that emerges. It was easier here than in France for me, of course, but I want to be as constant as possible and take the best possible chord point every corner and also manage the tires well. Always be very focused. There is a continuous exchange of messages with the engineers“.

“Can we beat Mercedes anywhere? I hope. But very different tracks will come, let’s wait and see. Every weekend we have to wait to understand what will happen. But we know we have a very fast car. If we find the right set-up I am confident of doing a great job every weekend. Qhis supremacy is not very different from go karts, honestly. This is Formula 1, there is a lot more public of course, but the natural instinct is the same. I am a better driver than I was 8-9 years ago, but I follow the same principles: you have to win when you have a good car and make as few mistakes as possible“, Concluded Verstappen.