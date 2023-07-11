Red Bull does not stand still: news is coming

Max Verstappen at Silverstone he recorded his sixth consecutive victory, his eighth of the season, reaching 99 points clear of Sergio Perez in the Drivers’ standings. Christian Horner via radio has already ‘celebrated’ the fact that Red Bull reached McLaren’s 11 consecutive victories in 1988 by hooking up to Verstappen’s ten in 2023 in Abu Dhabi a year ago. Surely, however, Red Bull in two weeks in Hungary will try to equal the streak of 11 victories in as many races at the start of a championship with the hope of becoming the overall record holder at Spa before the summer break with 12 wins.

In Budapest, however, several opponents could be more than indigestible to the Red Bull RB19 undisputed ‘queen’ of fast corners as recorded in Barcelona and Silverstone. In fact, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari have what it takes to hope to break the dominance Red Bullthe latter, however, will have some news in Budapest as anticipated by Verstappen in the press conference when the Dutchman was questioned on the fact that behind him the second force seems to change every race weekend.

“It confuses me a lot that every single race weekend there is another team behind us. I think it’s because the pursuers are so close together that depending on the track or the correct exercise window the performance has a very high delta. So, as far as I’m concerned, I don’t know what will happen in Hungary, who will be quick or second fastest. The stable factor so far is that every single weekend we lead, which of course is the most important thing from our side. But again, Hungary is a completely different track, and there We will be doing some upgrades to the car, hopefully they will work well“the words of Verstappen who did not want to reveal what aspect Red Bull will try to improve: “What do we want to improve on the car? Drag, low, medium and high speed cornering, tire degradation, braking, DRS effectiveness. That’s what we want to improve and I’m not kidding.”