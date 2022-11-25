The world title this year came well in advance for Max Verstappen, who took his second consecutive world championship crown four races before the actual closure of the championship. However, even in 2022 the last GPs of the year were studded with controversy and tension for the 25-year-old from Hasselt. To put the Red Bull star at the center of attention this time weren’t clashes with his opponents – as happened with Hamilton last season – but internal disagreements within the Austrian team itself. In Brazil, in the penultimate round of the season, Verstappen refused to give up his sixth position to his teammate Sergio Perez, complicating their pursuit of second place in the championship. The ‘title’ of vice-champion was then achieved in the last race in Abu Dhabi by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

Already during the Yas Marina weekend – after the harsh press statements made by the two Red Bull drivers at Interlagos – the interested parties had reiterated that there were no problems between them. Press leaks from Germany, however, have provided a different reading, suggesting that Verstappen is pushing for remove Perez from the team. According to these reconstructions, the Dutchman would like to join him again Daniel Ricciardo, just chosen by the team as third driver. Talking with via play however, the reigning champion denied this version of events, reiterating that he has a good relationship with his boxmate. “Our relationship is good – the comment expressed by the orange pilot – and actually it always has been“.

Verstappen then also spoke of the events at the start of the season that would have triggered his angry reaction in Brazil – in everyone’s opinion the ‘crashgate’ involving Perez in Monaco – replying to the criticisms of those who do not consider him a driver capable of play as a team. “The facts of Brazil? If I explained my reasons people would not understand anyway – concluded the world champion – they don’t understand what goes on behind the scenes during the season. People think I’m not a team player, but I’m actually very open. I always work with Gianpiero Lambiase on a setup which is then often used on the other side of the garage. Nobody says anything about this, but that’s fine with me: both cars need to be competitive“.