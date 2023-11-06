Verstappen doesn’t stop

In command of the race from the first to the last lap, even after the restart following the red flag displayed immediately after the start: this was, in a nutshell, yet another seasonal triumph for Max Verstappen in the Brazilian Grand Prix, which coincides with other new personal records set by the 26-year-old Dutchman, already world champion for a few races now. In addition to having increased the number of successes in 2023, well 17Verstappen defeated his previous record of 19 podiums in just one yearmoreover exceeding quota 500 points earned in his career, reaching heights never reached by anyone in the history of F1.

Norris’s momentary disturbance

Also winner of the Sprint Race, the Red Bull #1 started from pole position maintaining the lead of the race for almost all 71 laps of Interlagos, momentarily moving into second position only due to the pit stops. The possibility of defending his leadership at the start was favored by Leclerc’s sensational retirement during the reconnaissance lap, with the Monegasque leaving an empty space on the front row. However, the only driver capable of bothering Verstappen in the first half of the race was Lando Norris2nd on the podium ahead of Fernando Alonso, author of a spectacular battle at the end with Perez’s other Red Bull.

Other goals to achieve

Great celebrations again for the three-time world champion, almost never framed by the international directors, who commented on his performance as follows: “It was a good weekend in Brazil – he has declared – it was a good race and we had good pace all round. Again it was important to save tires throughout, as tire degradation was high. Lando had a good race and I did I had to work to defend myself in the first lap and maintain the gap. He was close to me in the first stint and pushed a little harder on the cooler compounds at the start, but I stayed calm throughout the race, relaxing and letting the car go into the corners. He was good and we had some good races today. It’s been a pretty long triple date, so I’m looking forward to a few days off before getting ready for Vegas. I’m enjoying the moment and hope I can continue this success until the end of the year“.