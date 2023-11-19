Race report

Eighteenth victory of the season and 53rd career success for Max Verstappenwhich in the first edition of Las Vegas Grand Prix since 1982 he has equaled the personal best of a former Red Bull like Sebastian Vettel and once again climbs to the top step of the podium. An event full of emotions from the first to the 50th lap, with a race that began immediately amid controversy due to Verstappen’s overtaking of Leclerc at the start, with the Dutchman pushing the Ferrari driver towards the outside of turn 1, then suffering a 5 second penalty. Sainz’s start was more unfortunate as he hit Hamilton again at the first corner, as was Perez’s second Red Bull, involved in a contact after Alonso’s spin. Norris’s bad impact against the barriers during the 3rd lap, which pushes the Race Direction to bring out the first Safety Car. Upon the latter’s return to the pits, the GP resumed with Verstappen still in the lead ahead of Leclerc and Russell, with the Monegasque then doing well to recover and overtake the world champion on the track on the 20th lap. After the pit stop. not without a problem with the tire change, the #16 virtually returned to the lead ahead of Russell, who was in turn penalized 5 seconds for a contact with Verstappen. The episode creates the conditions for the second entry of the Safety Car, with all the drivers returning for tire changes, except Leclerc, who maintains the leadership ahead of Perez, Piastri, Gasly and Verstappen. Red Bull’s #1 recovered to the podium area on the second restart, with Perez then taking the lead on lap 33. Shortly afterwards Leclerc returned to the top, while Verstappen also overtook his teammate, then overtaking Leclerc on lap 37. The Monegasque tries to stay in the Dutchman’s lead, but a long braking with 7 laps to go forces him to drop second place to Perez. However, the Ferrari driver did not give in, so much so that he overtook the Mexican on the last lap with a great maneuver.

1st, Max Verstappen – Red Bull

“It was difficult, I tried to brake at the start but I think it was quite late. I went a little wide and was penalized. This cost us because I had to do a lot of overtaking with the safety car at the end. We had already lost a lot in the race at that point, but I still managed to push until the end to be able to enter into battle with the first two riders, but here the DRS is very powerful. Even when you take the lead, the person behind you can catch up, and that makes for some good battles and it was a lot of fun. There was no damage from the contact with Russell, apart from a small damage with some understeer, but luckily it didn’t stop us from winning the race. It was also a lot of fun because of the low degradation it allowed to push, and it was very positive. There’s a fantastic audience here and I hope they had fun. It was like that for us and I’m excited to be able to come back here next year to be able to do something similar.”

2nd, Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

“What a race! Honestly, I had a lot of fun even though I was disappointed that I only finished in 2nd place, but in the end it was the best possible position. It was complicated at the start because I think Max lost grip on the inside and threw me on the outside. But we had the pace and we overcame it, and we were very strong overall. It was a great race and we had bad luck with the safety car. We didn’t come back and I didn’t even know what the others had done, so I maintained my position on the track but it was difficult with the older tyres. However, I got 2nd place after many battles, and I liked it. I really enjoyed it. The weekend didn’t start off in the best way, but I’m so happy it ended like this. It’s an incredible sport and I don’t think there could be a better first time race here in Las Vegas. The energy you can feel in the city is incredible and I’m really happy with today’s race, and I had fun. I’m sorry for 2nd place but I gave everything, and I think everyone had a lot of fun. I liked it a lot and I hope there can be other races like this because it was a lot of fun.”

3rd, Sergio Perez – Red Bull

“The race started difficult and I had damage at the start. We couldn’t change the car too much, but with the new front wing we dropped to the back of the group and then made one overtaking after another. We had great pace in the first stint and got back into the fight, and the safety car then put us back in the race. I overtook Charles but I couldn’t break away from him because I found a lot of wind in my face and I had too much wing, which is why I lost speed on the straight. Then came Max who overtook us both, Charles went long and it was quite difficult with the gusts of wind. I blocked a couple of times but luckily I managed to keep the car on the track, and right at the end I was expecting Charles to attack because he was at 7 tenths, and under braking I found him there. Congratulations to him and Max. It was a great race, it wasn’t easy to break away from the riders behind you. When you’re close to the leading car it becomes more difficult for all the drivers, but it also put on a great show.”