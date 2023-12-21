Stable rules lead to closer performances

The Red Bull team principal Christian Horner defined 2023 for the Milton Keynes team “a unicorn”. Red Bull won 21 races out of 22, only missing out on the Singapore Grand Prix, and the records of consecutive victories for a team and a driver were shattered. Furthermore, Max Verstappen has reached the stratospheric quota of 1000 laps completed in the lead in a single season.

In 2024, however, the 'music' will change. The stable rules will allow their opponents to make progress and it is not certain that Red Bull still has so much room for improvement on an aerodynamic concept that has proven to work rather well – an understatement – ​​since 2022 when ground effect returned to F1 . The Anglo-Austrian team has won 38 of the 44 races staged in the last two years, a real domination.

Max Verstappenhowever, it is certain that if he has an edge over the competition in 2024 this will not be comparable to what he enjoyed in 2023: “Rivals are not stupid – the words of Verstappen, guest of the broadcast 5 live F1 review shows – they are all learning and the longer a regulation remains stable, the closer the grid will become because it becomes clear to everyone which is the right path to take and develop on a technical and design level. Fortunately, we at Red Bull got off to a good start straight away in 2022, but I expect our rivals to come close in terms of performance in 2024.”

“I can't exactly predict which team will come closest – added the three-time world champion – because if you analyze 2023 there have been many ups and downs for the other teams. I can't imagine which team will record the greatest increase in performance in the winter. Obviously I hope it's not enough to catch us, but we'll find out in Bahrain.”