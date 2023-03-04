First pole of the year

The first qualifying of the 2023 season ended with the pole position of Max Verstappen, which with his teammate Sergio Perez in second position contributes to an all-Red Bull front row, the 26th in the history of the team and the second in a row after the one obtained in Abu Dhabi in 2022 in the last act of the championship. A result that reflects the expectations of many enthusiasts and commentators indicated on the eve, but which didn’t seem obvious to those directly involved, starting with the reigning world champion himself.

Far from easy

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 at the end of the session, which ended with his 21st career pole (14th in the all-time standings and -1 behind Fernando Alonso), Verstappen indicated all the challenges faced in qualifying: “I wasn’t sure about the pole – commented the Dutchman – practice was difficult, and I didn’t have a good balance. The sensations in Qualifying improved, not exactly the way I like it and like in the tests, but we made the right decisions and brought the car to pole.”

Denied the higher trim compared to the tests

In addition, the number 1 didn’t hide a bit of nervousness after some indications concerning the set-up of the single-seater, which was higher than that adopted in the previous tests: “No, the car was lower – he denied – I don’t know why people make up these stories. I think we have a more racing setup; we suffer a little more on the flying lap, but the question mark is understanding who is closest to us in terms of race pace”.

Leclerc and the new soft tyre

The Ferrari driver preferred to give up his last attempt to attack the time in Q3 to save a new set of soft tires tomorrow for the start of the Grand Prix. Verstappen, on the other hand, will have a run-in set of tires with a simple out lap at the end of Q1.