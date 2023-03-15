The rivalry

If you look at the recent history of Formula 1, and more particularly that of the last three years, it is clear how much Lewis Hamilton have found in Max Verstappen its new rival par excellence. Excluding the tensions experienced with Nico Rosberg in 2016, no other driver had managed to break the dominance of the British Mercedes until the 2021a season that ended after a long head-to-head between the two (with connected contacts on the track at Silverstone and Monza) and with the famous and controversial episode in Abu Dhabi, which allowed the Dutchman to become world champion for the first time in career.

The relationship is not difficult

The following year, which promised to be the ideal opportunity for Hamilton to take his revenge, instead eased the antagonism between the two, also and above all thanks to a Mercedes not at the level of Red Bull, exactly as is happening in this start of 2023. The absence of the direct challenge has indirectly contributed to calming spirits, as confirmed by Verstappen himself in a recent interview with Daily Mail: “I don’t think ours is a difficult relationship – recognized the number 1 – simply with others you have a closer relationship. It kind of depends on how you live your life, and maybe we’re not alike in that sense. Of course we had a great rivalry in 2021, but in the end we have a lot of respect for each other.”

Respect

Demonstrating this sense of respect, Verstappen also praised Hamilton for his career achievements, as well as his constant driving qualities over the years: “He is definitely one of the greatest drivers ever – he added – I have no need or desire to deny it. The key to him is consistency and always being on top, even if it’s not that difficult when you’re so talented; it doesn’t take a lot of effort to do this. The way he’s handled his championships is really impressive. He stood up when it was necessary and made the difference ”.

The next challenge in Jeddah

Hamilton and Verstappen also share the leadership in the roll of honor of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, an event that will reach its third edition this weekend. In fact, the two drivers achieved a victory each on the Jeddah street circuit, with the Englishman succeeding first in 2021, only to be defeated the following year by the Dutch, one of the major candidates (if not the strongest ) to be repeated again this year.