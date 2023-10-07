Verstappen ‘far’ from the leaders

Best time in free practice and qualifying, but not in Sprint Shootout. On the day of Oscar Piastri’s first career pole position in Formula 1, Max Verstappen was unable to reconfirm himself in the tests valid for the starting grid of this evening’s Sprint at 7.30 pm Italian time, finishing at 3rd place behind Lando Norris. In this way, thanks to the 2nd place of the English driver, McLaren monopolized the front row, not without a hint of regret for the #1 of Red Bull.

The difficulties encountered

The reigning champion, who could climb to the top of the world for the third time at the end of the Sprint (also favored by Sergio Perez’s ninth position on the grid), did not seem particularly satisfied with his performance, made complex also by a canceled lap during SQ3 for passing i track limits: “It was quite complicated even for the wind – he declared in post-session interviews – the car was moving a little more than yesterday and I didn’t even have the best ride of my life, but that’s okay. I’m 3rd, there will be several laps in the Sprint and it will be interesting. Normally our car is fine even in the heat, but we simply couldn’t put it all together. It will be tough to overtake on this circuit, but it will also depend on how you manage the tires; there will also be a lot of wind and we’ll see if we have a good race pace.”

Title at hand

In the event that Verstappen was unable to get the better of the two McLarens, the problems for him would still be almost completely zero: to the Dutch in fact, 6th place will be enough to mathematically become world champion in 2023, or it could even close out of the points, as long as Perez (his direct pursuer in the general classification) does not obtain a podium placement.