Siparietto via radio with Horner and Lambiase

“What happened?”. “I think he simply hit the wall”. “I know, but I want him to admit it”. This is it exchange of jokes via radio between Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and team principal Christian Horner during Qualifying for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone where the Dutch driver committed one of his rare errors of 2023.

Between 345 thousand euros in damages caused by Max Verstappen over the 22 race weekends – the Dutch driver was the best in this special ranking and was the cleanest in terms of accidents – there is, in fact, the front wing damaged when leaving the pits at Silverstone calculating missed the space and ended up hitting the pavement. The mechanics had to immediately bring the Dutchman back into the garage as he was unable to carry out the run, an error which did not prevent Verstappen from passing the cut and then taking pole position.

Track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase didn't miss the opportunity to put his driver under pressure in the face of one of Verstappen's very rare errors, who interviewed by the Swiss newspaper Blick he certainly didn't forget to omit this gaffe in the list of mistakes for 2023: “Hitting the wall in Qualifying at Silverstone was my biggest mistake of 2023, it was quite embarrassing – He admitted – in Singapore, however, I made a mistake in terms of setup.”

Verstappen's list of mistakes it runs out quickly and it's no surprise given that he won 19 races out of 22 and in Saudi Arabia the three-time world champion has very little to blame himself given that in Q2 in Qualifying he was knocked out by a broken driveshaft. In the race he recovered up to second position, but at that point Sergio Perez's leadership was no longer in question and Verstappen at least won the duel with Checo for the fastest lap set in the last lap.