The Canadian F1 Grand Prix was certainly a historic Sunday. Max Verstappen he won for the 41st time in his career and tied for race wins Ayrton Senna. At the same time, Red Bull celebrated the 100th victory in the young history of this team founded in 2007 which currently can boast an unreal 27% of victories obtained in the races held in the Circus.

And given that Max Verstappen moved to Red Bull after a year and a few races at Toro Rosso without ever changing teams – winning on his debut in Spain in 2016 – the Dutch driver is the owner of 41% of the victories of the Milton Keynes team, one statistic destined to soon reach the 50% if the dominance of the Verstappen-Red Bull pairing will continue to rage in F1.

“I hate making comparisons between different generations – the words of Max Verstappen in the press conference regarding the engagement made on Ayrton Senna – the only thing i can say is that when i was a kid driving in go-karts, i dreamed of being a formula 1 driver and I never imagined I’d win 41 Grands Prix. So of course drawing with Ayrton is something incredible. And of course I’m proud of it, but I hope it doesn’t stop there. I hope we can continue to win more races.”

Speaking of goals, Verstappen has set a decidedly ambitious one for Red Bull: “Honestly, it’s a great achievement for the team – the 100 victories celebrated in Canada – it was the first opportunity for us to achieve this goal and I’m glad we did it on the first try. I repeat, however, that I hope we will win more after these 100. So I would say the new target is 200“. In North America, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June and Verstappen was therefore also questioned on this aspect. About Jos Max replied as follows: “Without him I wouldn’t be sitting here, no doubt. Only when I have children will I be able to understand 100% what he has done for me. Since I won, I’m sure he is happy and that he doesn’t need me to get him a present ”.