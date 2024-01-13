Red Bull Honda

The history of Red Bull experienced an important chapter in its history in 2022, the year in which Red Bull Powertrains came to life for the production of its own power units and for AlphaTauri. A company that, however, has counted since that year on technical collaboration of Hondareleased at the end of 2021 in the role of official engine supplier to start a combination between the two realities which allowed the Milton Keynes team to conquer two Constructors' world titlesand which he has always seen on the roof of the world since then Max Verstappen among the pilots.

The rainbow joys

A partnership that has therefore brought great satisfaction to Red Bull, which returned to winning ways after Sebastian Vettel's golden period from 2010 to 2013, but which also allowed the Japanese company to relaunch itself in hybrid Formula 1 after the difficulties experienced with McLaren . Red Bull and Honda have therefore laid the foundations for the three consecutive successes of Verstappen (also winner in 2021), who only had words of praise for theGolden Wingeven more so after a 2023 of great dominance.

Work together

Interviewed by racingnews365.comthe Dutchman underlined the importance of the work, commitment and contribution provided by Honda for his world championship successes: “It is huge – he underlined – it is the chassis, together with the engine, that allows you to obtain these types of results. I am very happy to work with Honda. I always have been. They are fantastic people, always very kind but also very motivated, always willing to listen and of course to improve”.

Always in the heart

Next season will see the continuation of the collaboration between Honda and Red Bull Powertrains, which will also remain in 2025. However, the latter will be the last year of this historic partnership, with the Japanese company having already announced its return to F1 from official engine supplier in 2026however resuming the activity with Aston Martinall this while Ford will return to the top flight starting from the same season alongside Red Bull: “They will always have a special place in my heart even when, obviously, they will leave the team at the end of 2005 – concluded Verstappen – I'm very proud of them too, from when we started working together as a team to where we are now. I think that we can all be very proud of this“.