World Cup 2021 Red Bull gave another masterful strategy lesson to Mercedes in which the Dutchman was victorious, overtaking Hamilton with two laps to go and increasing his advantage over the Englishman in the fight for the world championship; Alonso finished eighth and Sainz, eleventh

The Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the French Formula 1 Grand Prix by overtaking the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), second, on the penultimate lap, this Sunday at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet.

The third step of the podium in that seventh round of the 2021 season went to the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull).