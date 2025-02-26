The 2025 preseason of Formula 1 uploaded the curtain in the Bahrain circuit as a continuation of the 2024 course end in Abu Dhabi, less than three months ago: with the champion’s hegemony, Max Verstappen, questioned. Not only for one, but for up to three cars. Will it be the tonic of 2025?

The first photograph that leaves the staging of the 2025 season has again the McLaren as the most competitive car (it is the current champion of builders and runner -up of pilots), and Verstappen and its Red Bull tight by Ferrari, Mercedes and those of Woking

In the snapshot, Aston Martin Martin of Fernando Alonso (15.º, marked in the morning session), does not appear at the pointer stalls, but a promising Williams of Carlos Sainz, fifth, is caught.

Classification of the first training session in Bahrain Formula1.com

The pre -season inaugural session was marked by a blackout – insolven in the F1 and Bahrain (which welcomes the winter tests for the fifth year followed) – that left the track inactive for an hour, when the daytime light began to fall, and by The rain that appeared timidly.

On the track, Norris, the winner and Poleman of the last GP of 2024, the first position of the Cronos table was applied in the absence of an hour and a half of the conclusion of the day. Final moment in which the front moved more, with Sainz uploading to fifth place and Verstappen to the second (then relegated to the third by Russell).

Until that final moment, it was dominating the Vespertina Leclerc session with the Ferrari (finished fourth), with a time with a 1m30s878 after marking record of the first and second sector. Russell, Verstappen and finally Norris unbalanced him.

In the morning session, the fastest was the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the new Mercedes pilot, a substitute for Lewis Hamilton. He was followed by Fernando Alonso, second with Aston Martin Amr25, who wore a flexible front wing. The Asturian would then be overcome by another debutante, in this case at the wheel of another car, Hamilton with Ferrari. The English completed 70 turns in its first contact with the SF25 in the tests.

This Thursday, training in the Sajir circuit in Bahrain continues.