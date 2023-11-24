Max Verstappen fans do not have to watch the 1st free practice in Abu Dhabi to see Verstappen’s achievements. The champion watches from the sidelines together with father Jos during FP1. Ten drivers get the opportunity to practice with F1 cars. At Red Bull, both cars are driven by substitutes in the form of Formula E champion Jake Dennis and F2 driver Isack Hadjar.

The teams use this session to allow the drivers to gain experience, but of course also to learn more about the car and what the correct set-up will be. That’s why several cars drive with flow fish and laundry racks with sensors that collect data about air flows. AlphaTauri has even replaced the entire floor for a new design and wants to find out more about it.

‘Almost the biggest crash of my life’

The 1st free practice in Abu Dhabi is not one that we will look back on often. The teams leave their cars outside for a long time to gather as much information as possible. The only action we get comes from Alpine substitute Jack Doohan and Logan Sargeant. The Williams prepares to start a lap and drives slowly into the last corner.

Doohan approaches at high speed, but Sargeant hasn’t seen him. When Sargeant finally sees the approaching Alpine, he decides to slam the door on the inside, the very side Doohan steers towards.

A quick reaction from Doohan prevents a huge crash. “Oh my god, I just almost had the biggest crash of my life,” Doohan says. According to Sargeant, Doohan was late in moving. After this training, the race management will consider the incident and determine whether Sargeant deserves a punishment.

Doohan and Sargeant getting too close for comfort 😮 Stewards will be looking at this again after the session 👀#F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/P76PUm55S5 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 24, 2023

Drivers apply for a role in Fast & Furious

What do we take away from this first training session? Well, the last bend is apparently very slippery. Like it Tokyo Drift is, several drivers drive their cars straight ahead of the straight. The best drift is in the name of the debutant Zak O’Sullivan. The 18-year-old British driver kicks the butt out over the curb and catches it neatly.

Result of the 1st free practice for the Abu Dhabi GP 2023

Russell Drugovich Ricciardo Bottas Piastri Sainz Shwartzman Gasly Tsunoda Sargeant Vesti Doohan Pouchaire O’Ward Dennis Hajar Stroll O’Sullivan Magnussen Bearman

What time does F1 start in Abu Dhabi?

Friday

2nd free practice: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Saturday

3rd free practice: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday

Race: 2:00 PM