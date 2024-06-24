Verstappen ‘inspired’ after success in Spain

Max Verstappen in Spain he won the GP for the third consecutive year on the Barcelona circuit where he obtained his first victory in F1 in 2016 on his debut at the wheel of Red Bull. For the Dutch driver, yesterday’s win was the 61st career victory in F1, the seventh of the season out of ten races held.

As in Imola and as in Canada, the Red Bull in Spain was not the fastest car on the starting grid, but Max Verstappen and the team wall in Milton Keynes did nothing wrong, bringing home a very precious success in the hope of regaining a little edge over the competition when a new package of updates will be introduced on the RB20 which should debut in two weeks at Silverstone.

Presenting himself at the press conference, Max Verstappen noticed that Lewis Hamilton was enjoying a podium that had been missing for 12 races by lying all over the sofa on which Verstappen and Norris then also took places. “You can tell he’s getting old“Verstappen’s words addressed to those present in reference to Hamilton whom he then asked if he would like a massage.

max: i think i know his birthday present already! so its either a big mirror, or some glasses and we’ll be fine. max about the accident with lando pushing him on grass, hes so unserious 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VOJNyc8VVr — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) June 23, 2024

Verstappen was also the protagonist of another incident when Lando Norris was asked if the McLaren driver had been too aggressive at the start when he forced Verstappen to just put his wheels on the grass. “There was enough space”, Norris’s thesis. Verstappen joked: “I already know what to get him for his next birthday, larger mirrors or a pair of glasses. Seriously, I would have done the same thing and then myself left a few extra inches of clearance to prevent the wheels from touching, I didn’t want to risk suspension damage. I barely put the wheels on the grass, but I was still able to have good acceleration towards Turn 1″.