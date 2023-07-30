Max Verstappen is still unapproachable in Spa. Apart from the rain-soaked free practice, Verstappen was fastest in every session. The Red Bull with number 1 on the nose is also superior in racing conditions. Due to the exchange full laws Unpleasant intermediates Pierre Gasly came to the front and finished the sprint race in third. How will that go today during the GP of Belgium 2023?

In any case, the start of the race in the Ardennes will start in dry conditions. The teams expect some raindrops to fall during the race. Should that rain come, could it stop Verstappen’s advance?

The championship leader starts today from sixth place. Verstappen did take pole position in qualifying, but had a new gearbox fitted, giving him a five-place staff. Red Bull opts for the soft tire at Verstappen, the same tire as the top five start on, except Piastri. Just like the first five drivers, he will start behind Verstappen on the mediums.

Start of the 2023 Belgian GP

Sergio Pérez has a good start, but cannot attack Leclerc in the first corner. Behind them, Piastri dives inside Sainz. The Ferrari driver brakes, has Hamilton on the outside and Piastri on the inside in the first corner. As it turns out, La Source isn’t going with three F1 cars. Piastri taps Sainz and the wall. Due to the contact with the wall, a steering rod breaks off and the McLaren becomes uncontrollable. Sainz can continue.

LAP 2/44 Agony for Piastri who picked up damage at the start getting squeezed at Turn 1 The Aussie quickly dropped down the field and has been forced to retire ❌#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/pZtXCklA7n — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2023

At the front, Pérez only needs the Kemmel straight to get past Leclerc. In that first lap, Pérez immediately drives away from Leclerc for one and a half seconds. The Ferrari cannot look forward for the time being, because Hamilton fills his mirrors. Behind the Mercedes is Verstappen who has already advanced to P4. Piastri’s stranded car briefly raises a yellow flag.

The Sainz train

After this, a long line of cars forms behind Sainz. His Ferrari has therefore been affected by the contact with Piastri. One after the other passes the Ferrari. Alonso is the first to pass Sainz and after him comes Tsunoda. The Japanese driver managed to work his way up from eleventh to sixth place. Albon is also on the rise. He has moved up from sixteenth to seventh place.

In the sixth of 44 laps, Verstappen easily passes Hamilton. Just like Pérez, Verstappen does it at Les Combes. At this point in the race, several drivers running on the soft tires come in for a change. The softs therefore wear out a lot harder than expected. Verstappen has now arrived at Leclerc in lap 9.

LAP 9/44 Leclerc is powerless to stop Verstappen getting past in the run up to Les Combes The championship leader is up to P2 and chasing down his teammate and leader Perez#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Vd8z2uzuAX — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2023

Also at Leclerc, Verstappen chooses to launch his attack after Kemmel, towards Les Combes. And this time, too, the action succeeds. Verstappen is now three seconds behind his teammate. The gap between the Red Bulls is shrinking by about a tenth of a second per lap.

Pit stops for the Red Bulls

The engineer van Verstappen tells the driver to save his tires. Verstappen doesn’t think it’s a problem, but he wants to know if it applies to both cars. The team just wants Verstappen to follow instructions. After this, Pérez enters. A lap later, Verstappen also comes in. Verstappen’s stop is 0.7 seconds faster than his teammate’s. The difference is just under two seconds after the pit stops.

Two laps later, Verstappen is within a few tenths of his teammate. Verstappen’s pace is too fast for Pérez. At the start of lap 17, Pérez has to acknowledge his superior in his teammate. Once again Verstappen starts the overtaking action after the Kemmel straight. The Dutch driver immediately draws a gap of one and a half seconds.

LAP 17/44 Verstappen wastes no time and gets past his team mate to take the lead! #BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/M9oT6PtAQc — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2023

But here comes the rain

In the first lap after Verstappen’s overtaking action, the first drivers report that it is starting to rain. And indeed, the umbrellas appear in the stands. Now it is important to time the transition from dry to wet perfectly. Verstappen consults with the team. The team would prefer not to make an extra stop. The gap to Pérez has now grown to about four seconds.

LAP 20/44 You can have all the weather tech in the world… 😃#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/rCd4L7y37Q — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2023

“It’s starting to get a bit slippery now,” Verstappen reports in lap 20. In the next message, the Red Bull driver says that it’s starting to rain quite a lot. Still, the team does not want a change to rain tires. The precipitation should stop soon. Several drivers do a pit stop but no one switches to the inters. In lap 24, Verstappen receives the message that no extra rain is predicted.

Sainz enters

Carlos Sainz’s battered Ferrari comes in on lap 25. Not to change tyres, but to finish the race. At the front, Verstappen does what he does every week: be constantly faster than anyone else. Behind him, all of Pirelli’s planned pit strategies can go out the window. The wear is higher than expected, which means that some drivers make a second pit stop just over halfway through the race.

With fourteen laps to go, Sergio Pérez comes in. A lap later, Verstappen can do a free pit stop and keep the lead. Verstappen opens the gap to P2 again. In addition, the leader in the race also takes the fastest time.

Verstappen has his fun pants on

After this, the team wants Verstappen to ask less of his tires. “I can also push through and do another stop for a bit of pit stop training?” Verstappen jokes. It should be clear that Verstappen is bored driving so lonely at the front. Maybe Verstappen can still drive with one hand or a bit with his eyes closed to make it more exciting?

Then let’s look at the midfield where it is interesting. Leclerc and Hamilton have got rid of the rest of the field. Behind them there is a mix of teams competing for the points. Alonso leads the group ahead of Russell, Norris and Stroll. Behind it lies Ocon who has caught up with Tsunoda in Les Combes in a delightful way. Gasly follows, who has also made a great overtaking maneuver on Albon.

LAP 33/44 Gasly and Albon are having a right old battle for P11 ⚔️🍿 The pair are wheel-to-wheel for successive corners but the Alpine driver gets past in the end #BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0XKysk3eCk — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2023

Finish of the 2023 Belgian GP

Verstappen has built up a lead of 22 seconds on the line. He again declassifies the entire field. Leclerc is the best of the rest and takes his first podium since Austria. The flag is also allowed at AlphaTauri. Yuki Tsunoda takes a point for Red Bull’s sister team. Daniel Ricciardo disappoints and finishes sixteenth.

Verstappen loses the fastest race lap to Hamilton who comes in at the end of the race for a new set mediums tyres. Nevertheless, Verstappen can go on holiday with peace of mind and prepare for the GP of the Netherlands in four weeks. Have a great F1 holiday everyone!

Result of the GP of Belgium 2023