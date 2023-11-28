Yes, Verstappen deserved it for his team, he didn’t even need Checo.

At a certain point you get a little worn out by the Verstappen hegemony. Don’t get us wrong, we also have a Max Verstappen drinking cup, lunch box and duvet cover. Where you used to go completely crazy because Verstappen came third after a top race (Hungary 1994), anything less than pole and a victory is a bit disappointing.

Don’t forget we also had this with Michael Schumacher in his time at Ferrari and most recently Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes. Then of course the question is: is it all worth it? Well! Last year’s prize money has been announced and Red Bull is VERY pleased with Max Emilian’s performance.

How much money does Verstappen earn for his team?

Racingnews365 has just made an estimate of the prize money. There is no official discussion about this, but they did some digging and came up with an interesting estimate.

Red Bull is the top earner, they receive no less 140 million for their dominant performance. The gap with Mercedes in terms of points was enormous, but in terms of prize money it was not that bad. Toto’s store will receive 131 million dollars. Scuderia Ferrari ultimately came third and received 122 million.

Coincidentally had @jaapiyo and the undersigned talks about it: was that money worth it for Mercedes. Because of course they already have a lot of money. A higher position in the final position automatically means less time in the wind tunnel. We cannot imagine whether that paltry 9 million euros is more important than extra time for testing.

Poodle Prize

The team that has the least money is Haas. They will still receive $60 million for their performance on the job. Relatively speaking, the differences are not too bad, thanks to Liberty Media. Bernie Ecclestone was considerably less generous to losers and paid more to rich top teams. In fact, if you didn’t get World Cup points, you didn’t even get your travel expenses reimbursed.

This is exactly the reason why the teams do not want to add extra teams. The cost cap is currently $500 million and this way you have already covered part of it.

Is this all the money the teams get? No, definitely not. Left and right there are teams that receive more money from the organization. Think of Ferrari, who get a special bonus for being a fixture in the sport (they have competed every season so far).

