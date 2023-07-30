The limitless voracity that drives Max Verstappen every time he gets into his car comes largely from his DNA. The other part of the equation bears the signature of Jos, his father, whose time in Formula 1 is reduced to less than five full seasons and two podiums as best results. Perhaps this planted in him the doubts he showed when his four-year-old son asked him to ride a friend’s go-kart for the first time. After six months of tears and pleas from the boy, Jos agreed. “It was in Genk, on a very small track, and we still have that kart, which is on display in the store where we sell Max’s clothes,” Verstappen, father, recalled some time ago in an interview with Red magazine. Bull. “I remember after a couple of laps he did the whole track flat out. Due to vibration, the carburetor fell out. The next day we went to buy him a bigger kart”, adds the ex-driver, whose determination, stubbornness and toughness allow us to understand in a certain way the ambition of the current champion.

Verstappen is the way he is thanks or because of Jos, who made him a radical competitive animal. Most parents would have a hard time forcing their children into a go-kart, their hands gripped by the cold. “I left the van running so after ten laps I could go warm up a bit. After three minutes I realized that he was not coming back ”, adds the former runner. “I could barely move my fingers, but I didn’t care,” continues Jos, who has earned the unbreakable label with episodes like this, the same one that he has passed on to his son, and the same one that helped Mad Max this weekend in Belgium to make it clear that there is no one on the current grid who can be measured short.

The Spa circuit always hides surprises, something normal if we take into account the instability of the weather in the Ardennes, and its seven kilometers of rope. If we add to that the five-position penalty that he received for using the fifth gearbox, this Sunday’s race seemed more entertaining than it was afterwards. In the first lap, Verstappen gained two positions and placed fourth. On lap six, Lewis Hamilton lost the DRS effect on Charles Leclerc and was engulfed by the energetic car. Third. Three laps later, he did the same with Leclerc, on the endless climb that presides over the Belgian track, and from that moment he fixed his sights on the rear of Checo Pérez’s car, his teammate. Last year, the Dutchman started 14th and needed 18 laps to regain the lead; one more than he needed this time.

It was shortly after the first stop at the workshops, in which he already took a good bite out of the Mexican. Little by little, the boss got closer to his neighbor until he burned her, again pulling DRS, before disappearing without remedy. Accustomed to shooting alone, this time he had a great time wriggling among his rivals. Pérez signed the fifth double for the red buffalo structure, even though he crossed 22 seconds later than the winner, while Leclerc completed the podium. Fernando Alonso finished fifth and Carlos Sainz had to retire as a result of a contact with Oscar Piastri in the first corner. Not even the four drops that fell in the middle of the test caused the slightest shivering to Verstappen, who continues to destroy records. This is his tenth win of the season and eighth in a row, the second best streak ever, only surpassed by the nine victories that Sebastian Vettel accumulated in 2013. For the rest, no one in the history of the contest has been able to chain in the same course the 12 wins that Red Bull adds.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.