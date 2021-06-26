During these last seasons Max Verstappen has certainly matured a lot compared to his early years in Formula 1. As an aggressive driver on the track and not very inclined to compromise, the current leader of the world classification has been able to transform himself into an excellent finalizer, able to bring home almost always the maximum set. provision of the car and the circumstances of the race. However, a feature that the Red Bull driver has not lost over the years is that of the rather sharp tongue. From Sebastian Vettel, to Ferrari, up to Esteban Ocon, many in the past have made ‘acquaintance’ with his certainly not diplomatic phrases.

Verstappen: “It will be a close battle with Hamilton”

The latest victim in chronological order was Nicholas Latifi. During Friday’s free practice in Austria, at the Red Bull Ring track, the Canadian inadvertently hampered Verstappen during a fast lap. The Dutchman did not take what happened particularly well, letting off steam at the end of the session with the ‘home’ TV Ziggo Sport. “Sometimes I really don’t understand what’s going on in people’s heads – commented harshly ‘Mad Max’ – at the very least they are not paying attention“. To those who asked him if he was often updated by his track engineer on the arrival of other faster cars, Verstappen replied in a caustic way: “Of course the engineer has to pay attention. But of course there is a reason why one driver drives a Williams and the other a Red Bull“.