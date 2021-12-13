The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix awarded Max Verstappen as the new Formula 1 world champion, officially inserting him in the roll of honor of the Circus at the end of a race once again not exempt from controversy and from tensions. As often happened during this season, even the last round of the world championship did not spare the contrasts between the two teams that have established themselves as absolute protagonists of this 2021, notably Red Bull and Mercedes.

Between appeals, appeals and incidents that occurred during the year between Verstappen himself and Lewis Hamilton, the championship went on file with one of the more exciting gestures and exemplary, capable, in one fell swoop, of indulging all the hatred generated during an entire championship, raising the healthiest and most genuine values ​​of sport. The episode took place at the end of the race, in the moments preceding the podium party: while the Dutch Red Bull was seated, visibly tired and moved, next to his father Jos, another dad approached the two to congratulate the new world champion.

A touching moment as Max and Jos Verstappen are congratulated by Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony 👊#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 # F1 pic.twitter.com/5n2uaLrfr2 – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 12, 2021

The parent in question was Anthony Hamilton, for once in the role of the loser after the seven titles won by his son in his career. After shaking hands with number 33 of the Austrian team, Hamilton senior himself finally has hugged Jos Verstappen, before leaving the two again to celebrate the victory they have just won. A gesture that, in addition to raising the British’s sense of sportsmanship, also canceled the friction generated between the former driver and the Hamilton family: on the eve of the Abu Dhabi appointment, in fact, the 49-year-old had spoken out against the standard bearer of the Mercedes, claiming to “Respect him only as a driver, and nothing else”. Now, in the chaos of a post-race full of controversy, the embrace between two humanly different fathers, but united by the pride of the affirmations of their children, will be remembered as one of the sweetest moments of a historic weekend.