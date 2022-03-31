The 2021 Formula 1 season brought the rivalry between Max to the fore Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and certainly the Abu Dhabi finale will help make the year just put behind it even more iconic. A year that also gave the Dutchman his first world title. After this fiery season, what is the relationship between Verstappen and Hamilton? It was the Red Bull driver himself who answered.

“Sebastien Ogier said it was more important for him to win a World Rally Championship against Sebastien Loeb than three championships without him. Well, I disagree. The goal is always the final victory, regardless of whether or not there are certain opponents. To win, you have to beat a lot of good drivers, not just Lewis, with whom I have had my battles, but I also have a lot of respect for him. It is one of the greatest pilots that ever existed“He told Red Bull channels.

The Dutchman then returned to the last lap of Abu Dhabi: “I haven’t thought about it that often. I looked at the photos, but then I went on vacation, also because I was tired. Of course it is a special moment, in which I also had cramps in my right calf, but in such a moment you forget everything. It was the moment I had worked for all my life. My father and I had always dreamed of it. But I hope this was just the beginning. The 2021 season teaches you to always believe in your own possibilities, right up to the last lap. A movie about Abu Dhabi? I hope it never happens, I don’t need it! But if that happens, I’d like Leonardo Di Caprio played my part“. The boy aims high, even in the cinema.





