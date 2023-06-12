Verstappen, Hamilton and the extra capacity

The Spanish Grand Prix witnessed the resurgence of Mercedes, with second place for Lewis Hamilton and the third by George Russell. Tire degradation surprisingly limited to the minimum terms and in general the substantial changes made to the W14 starting from Monte-Carlo have allowed the seven-time world champion to “seeing the light at the end of the tunnel“. Of course, the seconds behind Max Verstappen at Montmeló there were still 24: an eternity for Sir Lewis, evidently not for the Dutchman, who returned to tease his rival.

Verstappen’s words

“I like to think that having one extra capacity is also a big advantage in Formula 1. You can’t train this kind of thing. Only a few pilots have it“, these are the words of the Dutchman in an interview with Sunday Times. “For me, definitely Fernando Alonso He has it: I feel it by the way he operates in the car, by the way he pays attention to little things. Fernando continues to drive to the limit but also thinking about other things“.

What does Super Max refer to? Trying to translate his thoughts, it is the innate ability to quickly understand the context of the race in its smallest details: “For example, when I talk to the engineer, I also hear a Ferrari pit stop. To the point of asking Gianpiero (Lambiase, ed.): ‘Did they box? I heard it on the radio’. If you are totally focused on your driving, you probably won’t hear it because you are completely focused on what the engineer is saying. If Hamilton is at the same level on this feature? No. Fernando stands out the most on this one. People will probably hate me for saying that, but that’s how I see it“.

Between Verstappen and Hamilton there was an amusing curtain at the press conference at Montmeló. On the other hand, both are happy with their most recent performances: the Dutchman can only be 100% satisfied with the Red Bull, a car head and shoulders above the competition. Hamilton is instead happy because the W14 2.0 represents a decisive step forward compared to its ancestor and makes it possible to unlock a development road which in the medium-long term can allow the British to hope for the eighth crown.