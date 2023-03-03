Ups and downs

Last week’s tests had given the idea that Red Bull, especially with Max Verstappen, could make a single bite out of the first round of the season, easily traveling towards victory. In reality, the first free practice session already provided a different verdict, with the double world champion only third, preceded by the increasingly surprising Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso and the other RB19 of Sergio Perez. During the afternoon Helmut Marko he sounded the alarm, underlining how the orange driver’s car didn’t react as well as it did in the tests. In the evening session, the most important given that he replicated the conditions that will then be found in qualifying and the race, Verstappen however took a step forward, finishing the session ahead of Perez – albeit by only 2 thousandths – but still behind his friend- rival Alonso.

Glass half full

“The long run wasn’t bad, as was the last flying lap. We still have work to do, but we’ve improved over the course of the day,” said the charged champion at the end of the day, finally trying to see the glass half full. Analyzing Sakhir’s entire Friday in more detail, Verstappen did not however hide the shadows that accompanied him on this first ‘real’ day of 2023. “It was a difficult start – he admitted – in FP1 we were unable to find the right balancing, which was a bit strange because we hadn’t experienced this in testing. In FP2, the qualifying runs weren’t bad. Even in the long runs the pace was good ”.

Watch out for Aston Martins

Therefore, the evolution of the setup bodes well, a sign the RB19 also knows how to adapt to difficulties: “From PL1 to PL2 we went in the right direction – remarked Verstappen – I just have to find my rhythm”. Finally, a thought could not be missing for the great observations of the day, the two AMR23s by Alonso and Stroll. “The Aston Martins seem competitive, you could already see it from the tests. There’s still some work to do, we know we have a competitive car, it’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together”, concluded the world champion.