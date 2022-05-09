Max Verstappen so far he has won all the races he has managed to complete. The Red Bull Dutchman won success in Jeddah, in the Sprint race and in the ‘normal’ race in Imola and also in the first, historic, visit of Formula 1 to Miami. Thus, despite two retirements in five GPs, the reigning world champion is less than a race behind Charles Leclerc in the overall standings. 19 points separate the two 1997 class drivers, protagonists of a head to head that seems destined to last until the end of the season, also considering the proximity of the performances between the F1-75 and the RB18.

Yesterday Verstappen also showed his qualities as a fighter, getting back on track the two positions he lost in qualifying to the advantage of Sainz and Leclerc’s Ferraris. The Spaniard was overtaken at the start, the Monegasque during the first stint. The resistance shown by the native of Hasselt in the last 10 laps, after the Safety Car had gathered the whole group, was also fundamental. A success, that of # 1, arrived despite the many hitches on Friday. Helmut Markothe manager of the Red Bull house, did not fail to celebrate the performance of his protégé.

“We had some problems on Friday, but on Saturday everything was back to normal. This shows that we have a world champion in our house – said the 78-year-old from Graz al De Telegraaf – we can count on him and he must be able to bring results even in difficult circumstances “. Looking at the world duel against Ferrari, Marko highlighted how everything is in balance at the moment: “After the race in Australia we were more than 40 points behind, then I said it could go both ways. Now [i punti] I’m 19. We’re close, now it’s a question of which track suits which car best. It will be a fight between Max and Leclerc “. Finally, a thought for Checo Perezfourth but unlucky: “We had a problem on your car with a sensor. As a result, he lost four tenths on the straight. Otherwise we would have had two cars on the podium“.