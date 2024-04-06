Verstappen greets Lee Stevenson: “Great opportunity at Sauber”

New adventure

As we revealed to you in recent days Max Verstappen's historic chief mechanic, Lee Stevensonleft Red Bull to start a new professional adventure “from the other end of the grid”. In Suzuka one of the veterans of the Milton Keynes team officially started his new job as Chief Mechanic of the Sauber team, showing himself for the first time wearing the new colours.

Max's tribute

In the post-qualifying press conference the three-time world champion wanted pay homage publicly to his former trusted man inside the garage, who he defined as “a friend“. “I had a great relationship with Leroy from the beginning of my career at Red Bull, from 2016 onwards. He was my 'number one' until the end of 2020, if I'm not mistaken. Then he moved on to a slightly different role: at the beginning he was more often in the factory. Then he returned to the track and shared the duties of chief mechanic a little more” said Verstappen.

“He had a great opportunity at Sauber and I don't blame him for trying something new – explained #1 again – We are still good friends now. We shared many beautiful moments together. Sometimes in life you have opportunities and maybe you step out of your comfort zone a little. You try something new. If it doesn't work, you can always go back, right? So, I'm happy for him“.