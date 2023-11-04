Sprint news

Verstappen never stops dominating: confirmation also came in the race Sprint of the Brazilian Grand Prix, where the Dutchman started from second position on the starting grid behind Lando Norris. When the red lights went out, however, the world champion managed to immediately get the better of the McLaren driver, taking the lead of the race and maintaining it until the checkered flag. At the start, however, the protagonists turned out to be the two Mercedes drivers, Russell and Hamilton: while last year’s winner at Interlagos recovered to second position, thus overtaking his compatriot from McLaren, the seven-time world champion moved into fourth position after a nice overtaking on the outside on Perez. However, the lack of speed of the Brackley cars on the straight favored the return of Norris in second placeas well as the Red Bull’s Mexican in the podium area afterwards a good fight with the #63, fourth at the finish line. Ferrari, thanks to the choice to use used tires for the Sprint, was unable to initially keep up with the pace of its opponents, with Leclerc and Sainz forced to defend themselves from the attacks of Tsunoda and Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri. The Monegasque still maintained sixth position, closing in on Hamilton in the final five laps to get in in top 5. In the midst of the crisis, the Englishman even slipped to seventh position after overtaking Tsunoda, all while Sainz closed the points in eighth place with Ricciardo in the exhausts. In this way Verstappen finishes a Sprint race for the fourth time on the top step of the podium among the six contested this season.

1st- Max Verstappen, Red Bull

“It was important to try to move forward from the start. My take-off wasn’t great, but the second phase of the start was very good. We went alongside each other and then managed to manage very well on a track where there is a lot of degradation and where the tires wear a lot. 24 laps on one tire is very long, so I tried to keep the lap time constant and we managed the race quite well. Last year was very difficult for us here, while today it went much better. It was impossible for everyone to push hard, you have to control the tires and we did a good job in this sense. We started well, we recovered a lot in this race and we hope to do well tomorrow too.”

2nd – Lando Norris, McLaren

“It’s not that Max had more power, I have the extra power, but I have to review the start because there is something to examine and review. My take-off wasn’t bad, but in the second part of the sprint I was perhaps too conservative. We didn’t have any particular skating, I was perhaps too cautious. There are some things to improve for tomorrow, I got distracted with George in the first lap but then the pace was positive. I tried to catch up on Max but I was missing something, but I had fun. There is no one at our level apart from Max, who drives a Red Bull, and so I’m not worried about tomorrow, on the contrary. I’m encouraged by our pace today. I’m not fighting with Max, we can’t compete with one of the best and one of the best cars ever seen in F1, so we can’t fight with Red Bull on the track. I didn’t expect to be so strong, so tomorrow I’ll try again but we’ll have to review something.”

3rd – Sergio Perez, Red Bull

“It wasn’t an easy race because my start was terrible and I lost a position to George and Lewis at turn 4. After that I was fighting, I had to use the tires a lot and in the end I paid the price in the last laps . Overall it was a good day, we scored good points but I think that with a good start we could have finished further ahead. The problem I had was that I couldn’t manage because I had to push, and we know that this circuit is very sensitive in this respect. I had to push hard and unfortunately it cost us something in the end. Obviously it is important to have pulled ahead of Hamilton in the standings, but now it is important to continue with momentum. We had a positive day overall and we hope that tomorrow we can consolidate this result.”