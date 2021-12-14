Just two days after the party for the conquest of his first world title, Max Verstappen is back on track ad Abu Dhabi to take part in the first day of post-seasonal testing. On the circuit theater of the realization of his greatest dream, the Dutchman has definitively closed his 2021 with the first taste of the championship to come, characterized by the introduction of 18-inch tires of Pirelli.

The new world champion has in fact tested the new tires of the Milanese company, which will be only one of the numerous regulatory innovations that will be introduced in 2022. In addition to having expressed the first comments on this aspect, Mad Max has renewed the appointment for next season, emphasizing personal satisfaction: “It was nice to get back behind the wheel – he has declared – and it was also nice to hear the new tires. Everything went smoothly, and there were no big bumps around the tires, which is always good. Next year everything will change, and the cars will be very different, so it’s good to have the first information on the tires. Today was a good day, which coincides with the end of a very long but also very rewarding season. Now I want to spend some time away from the track ”.

Furthermore, during the first day of testing, Red Bull also took to the track with the member of its Junior Team, for his first time at the wheel of a Formula 1 car: Juri Vips. While Verstappen didn’t go beyond 17th place, the 21-year-old Estonian completed 97 laps on the RB16, finishing in 6th position: “I’ve been waiting for this test for a while – the Hitech Formula 2 driver confessed – it is a tremendous privilege to drive a Formula One car, even more a championship winner. It took me some time to get used to the speed of the RB16B because the pace is just crazy, but then it’s like any other car: you get used to it and it does your job. I had a little problem in the afternoon, but luckily everything went well, and I was back in the car shortly after. I am super lucky – he concluded – first of all to work with Red Bull, but also to have the opportunity to drive this car ”.