Verstappen King of Holland

Three consecutive pole positions in the Dutch Grand Prix: since Formula 1 returned to the Zandvoort track in 2021, Max Verstappen he proved to be the absolute master of his home GP, today taking the first step towards another important result that could further include him in the history of F1. In case of victory, in fact, the #1 of Red Bull would not only obtain the third success out of three in the Netherlands, but also and above all his ninth consecutive victory.

One step away from history

A result that would equal the absolute record held by Sebastian Vettel, who was able to win the same number of races ten years ago, also in that case at the wheel of Red Bull: “Nine consecutive victories is something impressive – commented Verstappen after qualifying, however not giving primary importance to this record – if tomorrow I have the chance to match him I’ll try, but otherwise I won’t worry about it”.

#Verstappen: “Nine consecutive victories is something impressive. If I have the chance to equal him tomorrow I’ll try, but otherwise I won’t worry”#F1 #DutchGP — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) August 26, 2023

The obstacles of Zandvoort

Limited to today’s qualifying however, Verstappen particularly underlined the difficulties that arose on a hostile track such as that of Zandvoortmade even more complex by bad weather: “It was easy to make mistakes, especially on the new asphalt in the 1st and 3rd sector – he added – I didn’t initially think it would be dry enough for slicks, but I was wrong. With the red flags the track dried again and the dry line widened. On my last lap I braked a bit late into turn 1. But for the rest of the lap I felt comfortable with the car. Perhaps we wish we had a little more performance under high load. You can’t have everything though. It also depends on how the team designs the car and not all circuits are high load. Getting the ride out when needed is more difficult here than in many other places. For the race you start by focusing on your strategy, because that’s what you can control. Then you start thinking about other scenarios, for example if you get passed at the start. I don’t know why I went wide in turn 3 today. I wasn’t even pushing, I just lost the car. The new asphalt was very slippery and with the banking it was even more treacherous”.