Verstappen: patience rewarded

“Ferrari or Mercedes? Mercedes”. So Max Verstappen replied to FormulaPassion.it in an interview given in Barcelona when his Red Bull was not yet a title car and when the Dutchman had not signed a renewal valid until 2023 (official in the first days of 2020) then extended even until 2028. The answer “Mercedes” is related to the fact that Verstappen cares more about the speed of a car than the brand it represents.

“I had to wait a few years to be in the fastest car, but now it’s available to me and it’s a great feeling“said the two-time world champion interviewed by Sky Sports UK. In 2022 Red Bull won 17 out of 22 races, 15 of which with the Dutchman, and for now in 2023 the path is clear with seven wins in as many races, five by Verstappen and two by Perez who has already equaled the haul last season winning in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan

Verstappen and Ferrari, a possible combination maybe not an F1

“They always ask me if I have a dream team Verstappen added. I know Ferrari has an incredible history and is a fantastic team to race for, but I’ve always told myself that I just want to be in the fastest car. I have no desire to race for any particular team. If it happens, it happens. At the moment I’m super happy and there’s no discussion, but some people might be in different scenarios and it might open up a possibility, I don’t know.”

Ferrari could be the fastest car in the WEC perhaps and thus become Verstappen’s target for when he stops racing in F1. A date not far away because after 2028 the Dutchman still has many ‘boxes to tick’ on his personal list of things to do in motorsport: “I want to race the Le Mans 24 hours and I love following the GT3s competing in the Nurburgring 24 hours. In 2028 I’ll be 31 and still at the peak of my possibilities, I don’t want to wait until I’m 40 or 50 to try those disciplines“concluded the Red Bull driver who for now takes part in these endurance races on a virtual level even several times a year waiting to do it in reality, perhaps even with his own team.