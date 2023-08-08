Record-breaking Verstappen

Formula 1 over the last few years has experienced a constant and impressive growth in international audience. A big push came from TV series Drive to Survivemade by Netflix, but also fromincredible 2021 season and from the Hamilton-Verstappen duel, resolved only in the last lap of the last race in favor of the Dutch champion. Two years later, the controversial television production is still alive and well, but at a sporting level the situation is completely different. In fact, Verstappen and Red Bull have transformed the championship into their personal playground. The 25-year-old from Hasselt won 10 of the first 12 races of this season and the Red Bull came cleanrewriting the streak record that had stood since 1988.

The public remains loyal

Although the winner of the GPs is often already taken for granted, however, the public does not seem to have abandoned Formula 1. In Belgium, despite the pouring rain that gave very little respite during the entire weekend, the grandstands of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit were very crowded from Friday to Sunday. It’s a very popular location for orange fans, that’s for sure, but the figure still deserves to be underlined, together with that of many other tracks.

Briatore’s analysis

Of the Verstappen ‘problem’ and he also spoke of the appeal that this Formula 1 still manages to generate in the spectators Flavio Briatore. The former number one of the Benetton and Renault pit walls currently works as business development manager of the Circus. Interviewed by the Italian newspaper The ReformistBriatore said he was enthusiastic about what went on in the stands at Spa. Clearly, however, the so clear dominance of a single driver, capable of imposing himself without problems even when forced by penalties not to start from the front row, is a bit frightening.

“Max Verstappen has shown that the difference is not just the car, but also the driver. He started from behind, recovered, gave Perez twenty seconds. We had 380 thousand enthusiastic spectators in the rain for two days: it is precisely the sign that the perception of Formula 1 is very high at the moment despite the fact that there is an undisputed ruler of the Grand Prix. The real protagonist was the public who were happy even in the rain, they danced, they rejoiced: a show within a show”, explained Briatore. However, it is the opponents who have not arrived: “The McLarens are wrecked, gone. Hamilton was in the running, for Ferrari a good third place which is proof that he is improving. Verstappen made another great performance: right now he is unbeatable. We have to accept that there is this great champion who is dominating”.