What Max Verstappen came back in Drive to Survive in the season releasing on February 24, it was known since last year. What was not known were the reasons that convinced the two-time world champion to go back in his footsteps: he who had categorically refused to be part of one “fake show that doesn’t treat the facts as they are” will now be part of season five, and mere economic deals cannot explain Verstappen’s return by themselves. Who, among other things, earns tens of millions of euros a year and would not even need bonus income, even if it is profitable.

The Dutchman explained how it was the dialogues with the production that convinced him to return: “I’ve always said that I wanted to look like I really am. I spoke to the series managers about it and they understood my point of view. I understand the need to make fiction spectacular, but I’m a guy who cares a lot about giving a truthful image of himself and I asked that this be respected. The series has been very important to the image of our sport, and I understand that, especially if you are a world champion, you must participate in such a productSuper Max told reporters after the RB19 livery launch in New York. “I spoke to them before doing a 30 to 60 minute interview for Drive to Survive. I hope they understood my message and that they are happy with the product“.

Drive to Survive is in its fifth season and has helped Formula 1 to become popular in the United States, a market in which the Circus is in an expansion that seems to have no margins, at least in the immediate future. In 2023 there will be three stars and stripes grand prix: Miami, Austin and the new entry vegas. In short, the series has certainly been a positive flywheel, but has received various criticisms above all from the hard core of the enthusiasts, used to seeing the races and therefore led to turn up their noses in the face of certain narrative choices. Precisely for this reason Verstappen refused in 2022 to tell Netflix’s microphones about his first world title, before returning for this year.