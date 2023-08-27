The top-3

The 9th symphony has arrived. Max Verstappen he confirmed himself as a prophet in his homeland on the Zandvoort circuit for the third consecutive year and thus achieved his ninth consecutive victory this season. This is the absolute record in the history of Formula 1, which equals the one established, in 2013 and always at the wheel of Red Bull, by Sebastian Vettel. On the second step of the podium, after a heavy rain caused a long interruption of the race with the red flag, an extraordinary Fernando Alonso, who with this result consolidates his third position in the championship in the duel with Lewis Hamilton. Third step of the podium instead for the revived Alpine by Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman benefited from a five-second penalty inflicted on Verstappen’s teammate, the Mexican, in the final part of the race Sergio Perez. Checo, by the way, it was precisely with the arrival of the heaviest rain that he ended up off the track, thus losing the second place that he had occupied for long stretches of the race up to that moment. The top three finishers were interviewed by Giedo van der Garde.

1st, Max Verstappen – Red Bull

“It’s incredible. Today the weather didn’t make life easy for us. It wasn’t easy to always make the right decision. I already had goosebumps when the national anthem played before departure. Despite the rain and the bad weather, the fans have given it big, they are an incredible crowd. Breaking Vettel’s record? We’ll think about it next week, now let’s enjoy this weekend. The pressure was very high, I’m happy to have won here.”

2nd, Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin

“The race was very intense. In the beginning with the wet conditions we were very fast. We stopped a ride late, but it was the same as others. The car flew today: it was competitive and pleasant to drive and in these conditions you have to have confidence in the car. I had a lot of it today and I enjoyed this race a lot. Thanks to all the fans: the energy we get in this race is really unique. Three years ago, when this race came back, I didn’t think about what it would be like to get on this podium, I wasn’t in a position to do it. Today it will be special to share this podium with Max and Pierre. This is one of those races where it’s hard to find concentration and keep it for a long time. But this is a special track, because of the fans and the energy that goes around. Congratulations to Max. I thought about trying to overtake on the last restart, but then I said to myself ‘I can’t get out of the circuit if I pass him’. So I thought it was better to finish second.”

3rd, Pierre Gasly-Alpine

“I feel great. What a race! It wasn’t the easiest race of the year and it wasn’t an easy start to the season. But it was great to come back and immediately get back in shape. We had already made a podium with the Sprint, but it’s not really a normal podium. I am delighted to have won him in this race. Perez penalty? I too had already had a 5 second penalty, so I said to myself ‘1-1, now we’re even’. Obviously I tried to push as much as possible to keep the gap within 5 seconds and I succeeded. The race was very difficult, from start to finish. For all of us it is a great satisfaction”.