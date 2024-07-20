Max Verstappen mainly used the third free practice in Hungary to prepare for Sunday’s race. While the rest of the field was busy on softs for the qualification later today, the Dutchman drove around on the hard tyre for a long time. In the final minutes of the session, Verstappen also switched to softs, but he did not get further than the third fastest time. Lando Norris was the fastest in FP3.

