The voices don't go away

Despite the truce at home Red Bull and Christian Horner's insurance at Suzuka on the “100%” of possibility to see Max Verstappen in the team also in 2025, the rumors about the possible – and sensational – transfer of the Dutchman to the Mercedes.

Certainly the Silver Arrows seen in this first phase of 2024 do not seem to encourage the move, given that the team directed by Toto Wolff is currently in fourth place in the constructors' standings and has not yet scored any podium after three races – as had not happened since 2011.

Verstappen jokes

In the press conference reserved for the top three finishers of the Japanese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen was asked about Toto Wolff's opinion, who sees him as the clear favorite for the world championship. The response was an opportunity to underline the flirtation with Mercedes: “Toto has been very nice lately and says a lot of nice things about me!”the Dutchman began, continuing: “I want to take the season race by race, and it's still long and tracks will come that might not be so favorable for us.” In another interview in recent days, Verstappen had highlighted how his relations with Wolff have particularly improved in recent times.