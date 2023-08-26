All data from the 3rd free practice on a wet track has been processed, so the teams are ready for qualifying for the GP of Zandvoort 2023. The VT3 had a few red flags due to slides, a front wing was broken here and there, Alonso was fast, Ferrari slow, Max the fastest and Albon very fast. All no guarantee for what will happen in qualifying, but it is certainly an indication.

At the start of qualifying the track is mostly wet, the strong wind and the cars make sure that it starts to dry up. But showers are approaching, the chance of rain at the start is 60 percent. And during the first laps, some gravel is immediately shoveled left and right, also by Verstappen. He complains about having no grip at all on the on-board radio. Is the car already on the dry weather setup? Because the setup may no longer be changed: what you choose during qualifying, you also have during the Formula 1 race.

But slowly some temperature creeps in inters and everyone clocks better times. The McLarens are doing well, Ablon is putting his Williams back with the big boys. After Q1, Bottas, Lawson, Ocon, Magnussen and Zhou fall outside the top 15. And Albon sets the fastest time, with new inters, followed by Verstappen. Leclerc pulls his car over the line in 14th place at the last minute, with pain and effort, and a few sneer over the on-board radio towards his team.

Bit of rain in Q2, with a bit of a wet track

Because rain is expected during the second part of qualifying, it is important to set a time as soon as possible. Leave that to Red Bull; they ensure that Verstappen and Perez are the first to go on track. Verstappen does what he has to do and sets the fastest time. A large part of the drivers go in halfway through for a new set inters, and some parts of the track already offer opportunities for slicks, because dry. But there is also drifting with inters, so no team dares to make a substitution.

Verstappen switches to new inters with one and a half minutes left on the clock for an ultimate fast lap. Albon is in good shape again, together with Piastri and Russell. But Verstappen is again the fastest, followed by Piastri, Albon and Alonso. The dropouts in Q2: Hulkenberg, Gasly, Tsunoda, Stroll and surprisingly, Lewis Hamilton.

So Q3 without Hamilton

The all-important qualifying session for the Formula 1 race of the Grand Prix of the Netherlands is a bit of roulette. A few teams throw slicks under the car, a few teams stay on inters, intended for a wet track. Verstappen starts on his inters, but wants to go to slicks after a lap. Because the circuit has now run dry exactly on the ideal line. But with eight minutes left on the clock, Sargeant, on slicks, flies off and the race is temporarily stopped. The blow is hard, with a pirouette into the wall, in the Gerlach corner. End of practice for his car, which was quickly removed, but the wall still needs to be repaired.

After ten minutes of hammering things are right again and the remaining nine cars are back on track. But after four minutes, Leclerc slams his car into the wall in turn 9, the former Renault corner, where hardly anyone ever gets off. Well, another red flag. And the tires cool down, lose grip. After a few minutes, Leclerc’s car has been removed and four minutes remain to determine the grid for tomorrow’s race. So a round. And guess what? Look below…

Zandvoort 2023 qualifying results

Verstappen Norris Russell Albon Alonso Sainz Perez Piastri Leclerc Sergeant

What time does F1 start at Zandvoort?

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM