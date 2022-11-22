On the one hand a Red Bull which forces Sergio Perez not to fight in Spain and Baku in order not to hinder Max Verstappen’s march, on the other a Carlos Sainz ‘favourite’ of the strategy in Great Britain and combative in the first laps of the Sprint Race in Austria, rounds in which Charles Leclerc most likely lost precious seconds to be able to contend for pole position with Max Verstappen at the end of the race held on Saturday. If in Red Bull it has always been clear who was the ‘preferred’ driver for the conquest of the World title in Ferrari the hierarchies were not clear for the admission of team principal Mattia Binotto himself until after the summer break, when for various reasons the World titles had already abundantly headed for Holland and Milton Keynes.

The fact that Charles Leclerc was not immediately considered the top driver of Ferrari deeply disappointed the fans of the Scuderia di Maranello, who at the beginning of the year had been able to celebrate two victories in three races and a Leclerc capable of conquering 71 points out of the 78 available in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia. The lack of well-defined roles within the Ferrari garage was certainly a factor in the advantage of Max Verstappen and Red Bull when the world title was still in the balance. An issue that who knows if Ferrari will deal with it differently in 2023.

When asked on this issue, or on the fact that Red Bull revolves around Verstappen, Leclerc thus answered the question whether he would like Ferrari to give him the same treatment: “It’s not something I can control – his words interviewed by the French sports newspaper The Team – I prefer to concentrate on what I can control which is my handling and driving. If I should then feel the need to ask for something internally, I will do it, but it will be the team that will meet me when I have to perform my duty perfectly”.

A politically correct answer that of Charles Leclerc, who therefore entrusts to his foot and to stopwatch – impartial judge – the conquest of the first driving ranks within Ferrari. At the beginning of 2022, the Monegasque immediately had a better feeling with the F1-75 than Carlos Sainz, who then recovered during the season. As Franz Tost also pointed out, however, in terms of talent there are two tenths between Leclerc and Sainz and it is the aspect on which the Monegasque aims to be Ferrari’s Verstappen.