The Commissioners’ statement

Max Verstappen He was fined and ordered to carry out community service following his swearing at a press conference in Singapore yesterday.

The Red Bull driver had already had to serve similar sanctions in the past, for example by playing the role of Commissioner in a race of a preparatory formula championship.

Verstappen also got into trouble beyond the FIA ​​Stewards for words said over the radio at times when the adrenaline flows in large quantities. For having called Lance Stroll a ‘mongo*o’, for example (for a risk of an accident in free practice) Verstappen had ended up in the crosshairs of some politicians of the Asian state. Below is the statement from the Commissioners.