The Commissioners’ statement
Max Verstappen He was fined and ordered to carry out community service following his swearing at a press conference in Singapore yesterday.
The Red Bull driver had already had to serve similar sanctions in the past, for example by playing the role of Commissioner in a race of a preparatory formula championship.
Verstappen also got into trouble beyond the FIA Stewards for words said over the radio at times when the adrenaline flows in large quantities. For having called Lance Stroll a ‘mongo*o’, for example (for a risk of an accident in free practice) Verstappen had ended up in the crosshairs of some politicians of the Asian state. Below is the statement from the Commissioners.
