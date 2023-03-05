First time ‘orange’ in Bahrain

Max Verstappen he won the Bahrain Grand Prix for the first time in his career, the first round of the 2023 Formula 1 season. The Dutch champion, who started from pole position, practically never gave up the leadership of the race, with the exception of the pit stop, and managed to dispel the taboo of the Sakhir circuit, which had never seen him get on the top step of the podium in his career. In second position was the teammate of the world champion, Sergio Perez, who thus scored the 23rd one-two in the history of Red Bull, the first ever on the Sakhir track. Third place for Aston Martin by an amazing one Fernando Alonso, lucky to take advantage of Leclerc’s retirement but very good at overtaking first Russell, then Hamilton and finally Sainz on the track to reach the third step of the podium. Nico Rosberg interviewed the top three finishers.

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull): “Very good first stint, that’s where I created the advantage. I just managed the tires after that, you never know what can happen at the end of the race. I just wanted to have the right tires and in good condition at the end. I’m happy to finally win here in Bahrain. Problems in the race? Nothing big, just little things to improve. Jeddah? We have a good package, then it will depend from race to race, but with this car we can fight anywhere. A big thank you to the team for the work they did over the winter, giving us a great car”.

Sergio Perez (2nd, Red Bull): “Great start, if we think about last year’s nightmarish start it’s really good. We worked hard in the winter, great to see the guys enjoying this first race. We have a very strong package. It was important today to get both cars to the finish line. Beat Max? Today was the start that knocked me out for the win. I had to limit the damage and finishing in second place was the best. But the season is long, I’m getting closer every session. I will do my best to challenge Max”.

Fernando Alonso (3rd, Aston Martin): “First congratulations to Lance. He had surgery 12 days ago and was here to wrestle with us. Fantastic start to the season for the team. Great weekend. To finish on the podium in the first race of the year is extraordinary. The work done over the winter has been incredible. We have the second best car at the first race weekend, it’s really crazy. I would have liked to stay ahead of Ferrari and Mercedes and take advantage of the pace, but the start wasn’t great. I had to overtake them on the track, but it was more exciting this way. Wind tunnel? We’ll take advantage of the extra time this year, but I hope we won’t have too much next year.”.